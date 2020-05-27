High school football stars earn scholar awards

Six student-athletes from the Green Mountain State’s high school football programs were honored as the 2019 Vermont High School Scholar Athlete Inductees. The National Football Foundation announced its 27th annual awards in May. This year the annual dinner which is held in early May, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The six Vermont High School Scholar Athlete Inductees, honored for outstanding football ability and performance, outstanding academic achievement and outstanding school leadership and example are Trey Alercio of St. Johnsbury, Brett Bohlmann of South Burlington, Tyler Buxton of Middlebury, Mitch Gadapee of Colchester, Joey McCoy from Burr and Burton and Tyler Millerick of Brattleboro. Each will receive a $500 scholarship from the NFF.

You can find the full release from the National Football Foundation here.