The 4-seeded Colchester Lakers spoke about reaching the championship game despite a difficult regular season. They said it’s that tough season though that has given them success in the playoffs. The Lakers face the 2-seed North Country Falcons in the DII championship at 2pm.

Undefeated Hartford plays the 2-seed Burr & Burton in the DI title game at 5pm. With plenty of history recent history, Windsor and Woodstock will battle for the DIII crown at 11am.

The games kick-off on Saturday from Rutland High School.