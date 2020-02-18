High school girls’ basketball (Feb. 17)

Essex girls’ hoops took down Rice Memorial on Monday night, but it was much closer this time around.

The first time the teams met, the Hornets came away with a crushing 91-30 victory over the Green Knights.

Rice battled EHS in a back-and-forth effort at home, but the Hornets once again got the win, 56-48.

The Hornets improved to 13-3 following the victory.

Elsewhere in South Burlington, SBHS hosted Burlington in the “Fight Racism Game.”

SBHS erased a first-half deficit to take a narrow lead in the fourth quarter, but the Seahorses answered back with 15-straight points in a 62-49 victory.