High school girls’ basketball (Feb. 24)

Essex picked up a Senior Day victory against Spaulding on Monday night.

Hornets picked up the pace in the second half to run past the Crimson Tide, 76-46 and snag its fifth win in a row.

EHS improved to 16-3 this season, and the Hornets will wrap up their regular season at BFA-St. Albans on Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Mansfield also kept rolling and took care of Colchester in a defensive struggle, 33-20.

The Cougars have won 12 of their last 13 games, and close out the regular season hosting Middlebury on Wednesday, February 26 at 7 p.m.