High school girls’ basketball (Feb. 27)

The Champlain Valley Union girls’ basketball team took down Rice Memorial on Thursday night to complete another perfect regular season.

Senior guard Mekkena Boyd put up 19 points and seven steals as the Redhawks emerged with a 63-41 win to head into the playoffs on the heels of a 20-0 record.

In Colchester, Vergennes picked up the divisional upset over CHS in both team’s season finale.

The Commodores took an eight-point lead into halftime, and cruised past the Lakers 39-23.

The Vermont Principals’ Association will announce complete playoff seeding on Monday, March 2.