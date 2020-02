Highlights from around Chittenden County on Tuesday night

Colchester girls’ hoops hosted Winooski on Tuesday night. The Lakers pulled past the Spartans 56-28.

Over in Essex, the Hornets hosted BFA St. Albans. Essex took a dominant 72-59 win over BFA. The Hornets improve to 11-3 overall.

You can see all the highlights from these games in the video above.