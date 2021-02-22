High school girls’ basketball highlights (Feb. 22)

CVU extends perfect start to the season, SBHS holds on for narrow win

Champlain Valley Union was too much for Burlington in the second half on Monday.

BHS and CVU exchanged leads in the early going, but the Redhawks hit their stride midway through the second quarter and secured a 61-49 win to stay perfect.

CVU improved to 4-0 with the win, while the Seahorses fell to 1-3.

In South Burlington, the Wolves held off Rice Memorial just enough to earn a bounce-back win.

Rice outscored SBHS 11-4 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t quite enough to come back as South Burlington escaped with a 41-40 victory at home.

The Wolves jumped back to .500 at 2-2 this season, and Rice dropped to a winless 0-4.