High school girls’ basketball highlights (March 8)

The Essex girls’ basketball team celebrated senior night by capping off a perfect regular season on Monday night.

EHS outscored South Burlington 26-5 in the second quarter and pushed forward for a dominant 79-41 win on home court.

The Hornets will head into the playoffs 8-0, and will likely contend with fellow unbeaten team Champlain Valley Union for the top seed in division one. CVU still has one game left to play against Spaulding on Thursday, March 11.

SBHS will conclude its regular season at Rice Memorial on Thursday, March 11.

In Burlington, Mt. Mansfield spoiled senior night for the Seahorses in a 63-53 decision.

The Cougars held on to a narrow edge throughout and closed things out in the second half to improve to 6-2 this season.

MMU finishes its campaign on the road against Colchester on Thursday, March 11 and Burlington will travel to BFA-St. Albans the same day.