Reigning America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis has a couple new honors to add to the list. Davis has been named to All-District I teams in The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Davis led America East with a 58.7% field-goal percentage and the second best scoring average with 18.5 points per game. Davis tallied double digits in 12 of 13 games played this past season.