Top-seeded CVU kept the perfection rolling into the playoffs on Friday night.

The Redhawks poured it on in the second half to take down Rice Memorial 66-31 in the Division I quarterfinal round.

It was a much closer affair for no. 2 Essex in a tight finish against Burlington.

The Hornets narrowly avoided an upset in a back-and-forth contest, and senior Emma Whitney hit a go-ahead three late in the fourth to propel EHS to a 52-49 win.