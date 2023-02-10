The girl’s section 7 high school hockey final would come down to a pair of teams that usually call this part of New York, home.

The Franklin Academy Huskies out of Section 10, and the Adirondack United out of Section 2 have helped round out the Section.

Franklin Academy struck first leading 1-0 in after the first period. Some great goaltending from their 7th grade keeper, would keep it tight, until the United would score 5 unanswered goals in the championship win.

The highlights from the finals game, in the video above.