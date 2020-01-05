High school girls’ hoops highlights (Jan. 4)

It was a busy Saturday afternoon for local girls’ basketball teams in the Champlain Valley.

The CVU Redhawks welcomed Mount Anthony to Hinesburg. It was a close game in the first quarter, but the Redhawks started to pull away in the second quarter.

CVU finished with a decisive 68-26 win over the Patriots to remain undefeated this season.

Elsewhere, the Rice Green Knights took on the Lake Region Rangers in South Burlington.

Rice struggled to close the gap in the second half and ultimately lost to the Division II Rangers by a final of 59-49.

