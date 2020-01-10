High school girls’ hoops highlights (Jan. 9)

The BFA-St. Albans girls’ basketball team continued its hot streak at Burlington High School on Thursday night.

The Comets overcame an early deficit to power past the Seahorses 49-37.

BFA pushed its winning streak to four games and improved to 6-1 this season, while BHS suffered its second loss in a row.

Elsewhere in division I, Mt. Mansfield took down Colchester 58-35 to snap a two-game losing skid.

The Cougars jumped to 3-4, and Colchester’s second loss in a row dropped the Lakers to 2-5.

Finally, the CVU girls kept their undefeated season intact and trounced Spaulding 70-22.

The Redhawks rolled to a 5-0 season mark with the win.