High school girls’ soccer semifinals (Oct. 30)

No. 1 Champlain Valley is getting its shot at a division I three-peat.

The Redhawks topped no. 4 Burlington 2-0 in Hinesburg on Wednesday to advance to their third-straight championship game.

Colchester High School hosted the other semifinal matchup, and the no. 3 Lakers emerged victorious against no. 7 North Country.

CHS senior forward Madison Chagnon sent home the game-winner in overtime and earn the Lakers a spot in their second consecutive finals appearance.

It will be a 2018 division I rematch on Saturday as CVU and CHS meet for the second year in a row. The two face off at Burlington High School at 1 p.m.