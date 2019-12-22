High school hockey and hoops highlights (Dec. 21)

Saturday was a busy day in high school sports, especially for basketball and hockey teams.

The Harwood/Northfield co-op girls’ hockey team visited Cairns Arena for a match against the CVU/MMU Cougarhawks.

After two scoreless periods, the Highlanders broke through in the final two minutes of the game when Reese Clayton knocked a shot off the goalie, off the post, and into the net.

That was the lone goal of the game, so Harwood/Northfield won 1-0.

Elsewhere, the Burlington girls’ basketball team welcomed Brattleboro.

The Colonels struggled to keep pace with the Seahorses as BHS went on to win 57-40 and improved to 2-0 this season.

In boys’ basketball, Middlebury Union made the trip up to Colchester.

The Tigers led 19-10 after the first quarter, but the Lakers picked up the pace heading into halftime and rode that momentum to a 51-44 win.

