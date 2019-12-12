High school hockey highlights (Dec. 11)

Hockey season is back, and the Burlington teams kicked off the new slate with a double-header at Leddy Park Arena on Wednesday.

The boys’ hockey team hosted U-32 and played the Raiders to a scoreless first period.

Then, the Seahorses exploded for three second-period goals to seal a 3-0 win over U-32 to start the season.

In the girls’ contest, the Burlington-Colchester SeaLakers hosted the CVU/MMU Cougarhawks.

The SeaLakers dominated from start to finish in a 10-0 win, highlighted by a first period, four-goal performance from Meghan Lehouiller.

