High school football is back in Vermont

Catch up on week one action from Vermont high school football!

Scores:

Burr and Burton 34, Colchester 16

Rutland 28, Essex 12

Hartford 41, St. Johnsbury 9

Bellows Falls 36, Brattleboro 7

Spaulding 20, Lyndon 14

Milton 34, North Country 23

Mt. Anthony 37, Mt. Abraham 0

Middlebury 20, Fair Haven 0

Woodstock 35, Springfield 16