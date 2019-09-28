High School Huddle Week 5 (Part 2)

Sports

Catch up on all the action from Week 5!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local 22/44 is your home for all the best highlights and story lines in high school football!

Week 5 scores (part 2):

BFA-St. Albans 21, Hartford 13

Lyndon 19, North Country 14

Beekmantown 26, Peru 0

Moriah 36, Plattsburgh 22

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Sports

More Sports