High School Huddle Week 5 (Part 2)

Local 22/44 is your home for all the best highlights and story lines in high school football!
Week 5 scores (part 2):
BFA-St. Albans 21, Hartford 13
Lyndon 19, North Country 14
Beekmantown 26, Peru 0
Moriah 36, Plattsburgh 22
Catch up on all the action from Week 5!
by: Lauren Walsh
