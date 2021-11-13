Bellows Falls Terriers complete perfect season with D2 crown

The Bellows Falls football team capped off its perfect season with a 57-35 victory over Mt. Anthony.

At halftime, the Terriers held a commanding 29-0 lead over the Patriots. Bellows Falls was led by its veteran group. Senior quarterback Jonathan Terry worked with his trusty running backs. Jeb Monier and Jed Lober combined for six touchdowns in Saturday’s victory.

The Terriers took home the division II title for the first time since 2016.

“It’s been a long time waiting for this. It’s great to bring it home this year. We really earned it and worked all summer. It’s just a proud moment for us all” said Jed Lober.

Senior running back Jeb Monier added that this Bellows Falls team should have never been doubted.

“Every day every practice we come out and work. Nobody in the state believed in us week one. We came out and showed everybody that we were gonna come to Rutland… we brought it home we’re undefeated. We’re the champs” said Monier.