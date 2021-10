Redhawks on to first semifinal appearance since 2016

The Redhawks raced out to some immediate momentum and never looked back in Saturday’s playoff clash.

CVU senior Angelos Carroll broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, and the three seed handled sixth-ranked Middlebury 35-12 for a spot in the semifinals.

Champlain Valley is on to its first semifinal appearance since 2016. The Redhawks will travel to Hartford to face the second-seeded Hurricanes on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.