Marty Richards led the Essex Hornets to the division one title game his first year at the helm of the program. The Hornets pulled off an upset and defeated Champlain Valley 21-19 for its first D1 crown since 2009.

At the half, Essex held a 14-13 advantage over the CVU Redhawks. The Hornets held off the Redhawks to secure the D1 title.