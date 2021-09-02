High school football preview: BFA Fairfax/Lamoille Bullets

The Vermont high school football season kicks off in just one day. The BFA Fairfax/Lamoille co-op is opening the season with a rematch of the 2019 div. III state title game.

The Bullets won its last state title back in 2014. Fairfax/LU is eager to be back out on the field and play full-contact for the first time in nearly two years.

Team captains Kenny Salls and Brody Hamel shared that being together and tackling again just enhances the team chemistry.

“It’s more like a brotherhood when you get the pads on and get to hit each other. When you go touch it’s really not the same. Obviously it’s football but, it’s not the same. We’re a brotherhood when you get the pads on in the trenches together” said Salls.

Brody Hamel added that the team is a brotherhood community having players from Fairfax, Lamoille, and a few on the roster from Stowe.

Head coach Craig Sleeman added that it’s been an adjustment teaching players how to tackle again.

“It’s been a process, but they’ve embraced it. I think they’re just happy after last year being out with the team and having a chance to compete” said Sleeman.

The Bullets open the 2021 season on the road at Poultney in a rematch to the 2019 D3 championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 4.

Watch the video above to hear from the Bullets ahead of the 2021 season.