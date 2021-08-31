High school football preview: Colchester Lakers

The Colchester Lakers are gearing up for the 2021 high school football season. Full-tackle football is finally making its return to the Green Mountain State for the first time in nearly two years.

Colchester football Head coach Tom Perry is entering his 17th season at the helm of the program. For the past eight full-contact seasons, Perry has led the Lakers to the div. I playoffs seven times.

Although the 2020 season was limited to low-contact 7-on-7 touch, CHS is hoping to implement a few things they learned to this upcoming season.

“We definitely learned some things from 7-on-7. I’ll definitely give it credit. We learned a little bit about some concepts that we liked. We also definitely picked up some things on defense that we’re using. I don’t want to call it a lost year.. it really wasn’t, not for us” said Perry.

Senior quarterback Alex Rublee added that the 2020 season really gave this team a confidence boost for the 2021 campaign.

The Lakers are opening up the 2021 schedule hosting Burr and Burton on Friday, September 3 at 7 p.m.