High school football preview: Fair Haven Union Slaters

The Vermont high school football season officially kicks off in just seven days. The Fair Haven Union Slaters open the 2021 campaign hosting division one foe Middlebury.

The Heat index was too high on Thursday evening so the Slaters didn’t get a chance to practice outdoors. The team reviewed film preparing for week one against the Tigers.

FHU most recently won the division two crown in 2017. During the last full-contact season in 2019, the Slaters made it to the semifinals but lost to Brattleboro.

Slaters head coach James Hill shared that it’s definitely been an adjustment getting the pads back on and teaching the players how to tackle again. The Slaters just want to make sure they have the fundamentals down before facing a powerhouse program like Middlebury.

“It’s really exciting to be back playing regular football this year. Last year was tough for everybody but we made the most of a tough situation… we’ve just got to roll with the punches and try to prepare our team the best we can” said Hill.

Senior tight end Luke Williams shared how eager he is to see where his team is at mid-season.

“We’re really looking forward to playing other teams and seeing where we start out and then seeing where we finish. We’re gonna be pretty strong middle of the season” said Williams.

The Slaters host Middlebury on Friday, September 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.