High school football preview: Mt. Abraham/Vergennes Eagles

The first few days of high school football practice are in the books. Vermont football teams are continuing two-a-days all across the state. The Mt. Abraham/Vergennes Eagles are eager for the start of the 2021 season.

The Eagles began practice Saturday morning running through stretches and warming up. Unfortunately, the temperature was too high and the pads and helmets had to come off. The team was able to run through special teams plays as well as do a few walk throughs.

The Eagles are focusing on tackling drills and conditioning through the first week of preseason. Since the 2020 season was limited to a 7-on-7 touch format, the players haven’t tackled in nearly two years.

“We’ve been running through tackling circuits. That’s been a real challenge given our youth programs are flag so these guys haven’t had contact in two years. Some it’s the first time they’ve actually seen tackling. That’s been a challenge but other than that it’s been really smooth and great” said head coach Jeff Stein.

MAV seniors Adam Mansfield and Riley Wells both shared how excited the team is to be back together as they get ready to play some real football.

“It’s definitely been great just getting back into contact. Being able to push people around and take some hits. It only makes you stronger so it’s been really great” said Mansfield, MAV’s senior quarterback.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Riley Wells noted how quick the team is meshing together compared to last year’s smaller 7-on-7 roster.

“Our team dynamic is already more complex than it was last year. We’re suffering together, exercising together, it’s been awesome. It’s really great for team spirit and community” added Wells.

The Eagles open up the 2021 season facing division II foe Mt. Anthony on the road in Bennington on Friday, September 3. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.