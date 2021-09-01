High school football preview: Windsor Yellow Jackets

Two days remain until the start of the Vermont high school football season. The Windsor Yellow Jackets are eager to open up week one.

Windsor secured a title at the end of the 7-on-7 limited touch season and wants to keep the title momentum going. Team captains Dalton Clifford, Austin Gauld, and Ben Gilbert shared what it means to them to be back out on the field together.

“Being able to get back and hit and have the full game is going to be really beneficial. We’ve got a lot of new guys so they’re learning a lot as well. I think we’re going to have a good season looking at what we have so far” said Gauld.

Offensive lineman Dalton Clifford noted that although the format was 7-on-7 in 2020, the team is preparing for 2021 with the same intensity.

“We’re a championship team and we’re here to prove it. It’s been great to have all the players back because it’s been a long time since we’ve all been able to come together as a team” said Clifford.

Senior running back Ben Gilbert shared what he’s most looking forward to week one with his team. “Probably to see how we connect as a team, as a family. We have to execute plays and run the ball correctly. Make sure we all do our jobs correctly” added Gilbert.

“It’s very exciting to be back. It’s been a long wait and the anxiety of if it’s gonna happen. It’s been fantastic to see everybody again and get out on the field to play the real game of football” said Windsor head coach Greg Balch.

The Yellow Jackets open the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4th on the road at Mill River. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Windsor football team.