High School Huddle Week 4 (Part 1)

Highlights from the gridiron in week four

Catch up on high school football action from week four in Vermont.

BFA St. Albans 20, Seawolves 14

Rice 34, Colchester 7

Middlebury 15, Hartford 7

Rutland 28, St. Johnsbury 14

U-32 40, Milton 20

Bellows Falls 56, Fair Haven 0

