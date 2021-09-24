High School Huddle Week 4 (Part 2) High School Huddle Highlights from the gridiron in week four by: Angelique Martinez, Frank DeLuca Posted: Sep 24, 2021 / 11:47 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 24, 2021 / 11:47 PM EDT Catch up on high school football action from week four in Vermont. BFA St. Albans 20, Seawolves 14 Rice 34, Colchester 7 Middlebury 15, Hartford 7 Rutland 28, St. Johnsbury 14 U-32 40, Milton 20 Bellows Falls 56, Fair Haven 0 High School Football High school football highlights (Sept. 11) Video High School Huddle Week 2 (Part 2) Video High School Huddle Week 2 (Part 1) Video High School Huddle Week 1 (Part 2) Video High School Huddle Week 1 (Part 1) Video High school football preview: BFA Fairfax/Lamoille Bullets Video More High School Football