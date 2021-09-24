High School Huddle Week 4 (Part 2)

Highlights from the gridiron in week four

Catch up on high school football action from week four in Vermont.

BFA St. Albans 20, Seawolves 14

Rice 34, Colchester 7

Middlebury 15, Hartford 7

Rutland 28, St. Johnsbury 14

U-32 40, Milton 20

Bellows Falls 56, Fair Haven 0