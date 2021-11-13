Windsor goes undefeated winning D3 title over BFA Fairfax/Lamoille

The Windsor Yellow Jackets cruised to a 53-7 dominant victory over the BFA Fairfax/Lamoille co-op to win the D3 crown.

In the second half, Windsor scored 19 unanswered points to cruise to victory. With the win, the Jackets earned its first title since 2017 and fifth overall.

“I didn’t think we’d beat them by this much but we played our heart out. We played good all year and kept with it… We worked hard” said senior captain Ben Gilbert.

Junior receiver Travis McAllister shared that this team played for one another. “We play as brothers and do it for each other. We do it for the fans too. We just played our game fundamentally sound and executed well” said McAllister.