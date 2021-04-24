High school lacrosse highlights (Apr. 24)

The MMU boys’ lacrosse team took down Colchester 17-9. Colchester was off to an early lead and MMU’s Will Hauf tied the game up 6-6. The Cougars then tallied eight unanswered goals to put this game out of reach.

Over in South Burlington, the Wolves’ boys’ lacrosse team powered past Mt. Anthony Union on Saturday in a 17-3 final. The MAU Patriots scored first, and then SBHS took over.

The Wolves held a 5-1 lead over the Patriots after the first quarter. Will Balkan led the team with eight goals and one assist. Followed by Rex Jewell who tallied four goals and one assist in Saturday’s win.

At Rice Memorial, the Green Knights girls’ lacrosse team hosted South Burlington. The Wolves defeated Rice 14-6 and earned its first win of the season.

South Burlington held a 9-3 advantage over the Green Knights at the end of the first half. South Burlington’s Miranda Hayes led the Wolves with five goals, Mercedes Rozzi and Ava Goyette each scored three goals.