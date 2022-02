The second-seeded Redhawks used a big second have to breeze past CHS on Thursday night.

CVU outscored the Lakers 22-7 in the third quarter en route to a 66-45 quarterfinal victory in Hinesburg.

Champlain Valley is the first D1 team to earn a spot in the final four. The Redhawks await the winner of Friday’s Mt. Mansfield-Rutland matchup for a semifinal clash on Monday, Feb. 28.