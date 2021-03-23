Vermont health commissioner: No fast-track COVID testing ahead of D1 boy’s hockey title game

There’s been a lot of discussion around the Essex High School boys’ hockey team and this week’s Division I title game. Multiple teams had to withdraw from the playoffs in basketball and hockey due to COVID-19 exposure or confirmed cases among some players.

The Essex boys’ hockey team was made aware that COVID cases were confirmed on the Colchester boys’ hockey team, which Essex defeated in a quarterfinal matchup March 17.

Earlier in the week, the Vermont Principals Association noted that Essex High School is required to let BFA St. Albans and the VPA aware of testing results by 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Division I title game is scheduled to begin four hours later at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Leddy Park.

In Tuesday’s press briefing, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine cleared up any confusion regarding testing and the Essex hockey program.

“I’ve been reassured that this is not a health department decision and this has nothing to do with the health department offering favoritism or anything of that sort,” said Levine.

He added, “I do believe there’s a hospital involved that has offered to accomplish the testing and that’s all I can say at this point in time”

Dr. Levine noted that they are not doing any special testing to facilitate one team getting to play another and are applying the same standard across the state for everyone.

“There’s certainly no state of Vermont decision here to help facilitate playoffs in one place and not another,” said Levine.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Leddy Park on Wednesday as #1 Essex hosts #2 BFA St. Albans.