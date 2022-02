Hornets take down Hiltoppers

Another lights-out shooting display helped EHS to a victory on Monday night.

The Hornets shook off a couple slim defecits and took care of St. Johnsbury 40-26 on home court.

Essex improved to 11-2 this season, while SJA fell to 7-5.

Next up, Essex hosts Burlington on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. while St. Johnsbury hosts CVU at 6:30 on the same day.