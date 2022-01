EHS was cooking from behind the arc on Thursday night.

The Hornets made nine threes in the first half and held off a late push from Burlington in a 60-49 decision at Burlington High School.

The distance shooting accounted for 27 of Essex’s 32 points in the first two quarters of action.

EHS improved to 8-1 this season behind its fifth-straight win, while Burlington fell to 4-5 in its campaign.