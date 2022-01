Rice Memorial dominated its cross-town for South Burlington on Monday night.

The Green Knights opened the contest with a 20-4 lead after the first quarter of play, and RMHS coasted to a 55-33 over the Wolves on home court.

Mt. Mansfield finished strong for a road win against Burlington. Both teams battled in a back-and-forth third period, but the Cougars outscored the Seahorses 20-4 in the fourth quarter and escaped with a 59-45 victory.