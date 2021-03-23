High school girls’ hoops semifinals (Mar. 23)

High school girls’ semifinals wrapped up on Tuesday. The winners are advancing to the divisional championship games on Saturday at Barre Auditorium.

Watch the video above for highlights as the 11 seed Rice Memorial pulled off the upset over No. 7 Burlington. Rice returns to the division one title game for the first time since 2014.

Division I:

#4 BFA St. Albans 59, #8 South Burlington 36

#11 Rice 57, #7 Burlington 34

Division II:

#1 Fair Haven 56, #4 Spaulding 45

#2 North Country 55, #6 Hartford 47

Division III:

#1 Lake Region 62, #5 Oxbow 30

#3 Vergennes 38, #2 Windsor 31

Division IV:

#4 Danville 44, #1 West Rutland 22

#2 Proctor 55, #3 Mid Vermont Christian 48