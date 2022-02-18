RMHS got the better of its neighbor on Friday night.

The Green Knights spoiled South Burlington’s senior night with a 36-26 win at South Burlington High School.

SBHS tried to close the gap in the second half, but Rice held on behind a strong performance from Cassie Beste to top the Wolves.

Rice Memorial improved to 15-1 this season, and will close the regular season at Mt. Anthony on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. South Burlington finished 8-12 with the loss, and will await VPA tournament pairings next week.