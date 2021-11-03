Vermont high school soccer semifinals (Nov. 3)

Penalty kicks were South Burlington’s best friend in Wednesday’s semifinal bouts.

The SBHS boys were lifted past MMU with a second-half PK from senior Sumner Nenninger. The Wolves took a 1-0 win over the Cougars, and will face Essex in their first D1 title game since 2017.

The SBHS girls used a pair of late PK’s, including a golden goal in overtime, to beat Colchester 2-1.

South Burlington sophomore Anna Bennett converted on both penalty opportunities to help the reigning champions to their second-straight finals appearance. The Wolves will be opposite CVU in a rematch of last year’s championship game, which SBHS won in overtime.