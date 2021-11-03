Vermont high school soccer semifinals (Nov. 3)

SBHS boys advance to D1 championship, 2020 rematch for D1 girls

Penalty kicks were South Burlington’s best friend in Wednesday’s semifinal bouts.

The SBHS boys were lifted past MMU with a second-half PK from senior Sumner Nenninger. The Wolves took a 1-0 win over the Cougars, and will face Essex in their first D1 title game since 2017.

The SBHS girls used a pair of late PK’s, including a golden goal in overtime, to beat Colchester 2-1.

South Burlington sophomore Anna Bennett converted on both penalty opportunities to help the reigning champions to their second-straight finals appearance. The Wolves will be opposite CVU in a rematch of last year’s championship game, which SBHS won in overtime.

