High school spring sports return Saturday in Vermont

The Vermont high school spring sports season is schedule to begin competition on Saturday, April 17. Spring athletes finally have a chance to play after the 2020 season was completely wiped due to COVID.

Student-athletes, coaches, and officials are all required to wear face masks at games. Spectators are limited to 150 people and are all expected to mask up as well.

Related Content Vermont high school spring sports season scheduled to begin mid-April

If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID, they may not return to play until asymptomatic and evaluated and cleared by their primary care physician.

Officials discourage unnecessary physical contact, such as high fives, handshakes, fist bumps or hugs between athletes and coaches.