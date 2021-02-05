High school winter competition to begin Friday Feb. 12

In Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference on Friday morning, he announced that high school and youth winter competition may begin on Friday, Feb. 12.

Indoor close contact sports such as basketball and hockey can only play two games within seven days. There is a required three-day period in between each game.

Fans are not permitted at games, schools and leagues are encouraged to set up a live-stream for fans to tune in and watch games. Only essential personnel are permitted at competitions.

The mask mandate for athletes is also extended to referees and officials for the winter season.

Dr. Mark Levine noted that he’s more concerned with gatherings to watch the Big Game this weekend more than youth and high school sports.

VPA Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson noted that the winter sports season will be extended to March 27.

“It’s going to be a reduced season. They won’t be playing 20 games. I’m hoping if we get an 8-10 game season that will be great” said Johnson.

Johnson added that the VPA is searching for sites for the playoffs and championships that have streaming abilities.

“In terms of where do we go starting next Friday, teams and leagues will have to look at their schedules and say “Ok, how do we do this?” said Johnson.

When it comes to participation numbers this season, Johnson shared that gymnastics saw dramatically low numbers compared to previous years. Due to lower participation rates from the pandemic, Johnson said there may be a few less JV teams.

If there is an outbreak within a team, the school will work directly with the VT Dept. of Health on what steps to take.