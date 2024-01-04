Plattsburgh, NY – The A-C North Sports Complex was packed for the Saranac-Plattsburgh High boy’s hockey game. But it wasn’t necessarily because of the direct match up, instead it was to support a hockey family that lost one of their own.

This game was already put in place to support the McLane family, who’s wife and mother, Aimee had been battling brain cancer for the last year. Unfortunately she lost her battle on New Years Day, just a couple days prior to the event that is to raise money for her, her family, and brain cancer.

Her family was on hand and was surrounded by support from so many of the hockey and near by communities.

Aimee was a teacher at the Plattsburgh Middle School, while her son Shawn was the back up goalie for Saranac, which made for a natural match up for this event. Aimee’s husband and daughter were also on hand and gave the Spartans team a pep talk before the game.

Shawn would do his part on the ice to help those that are there for him. But in the end, this wasn’t just a hockey game, this was brining people together as a celebration of for Aimee and her family.

Shawn spoke with Ken Drake after the game, and said he did it for her.

The full story is in the video above.