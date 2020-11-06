Hockey East announces Nov. 20 return

UVM men’s and women’s hockey have been at practice for the better part of two months, and on Friday the Hockey East Association revealed that an actual season is on the horizon.

The conference tweeted a video (seen below) announcing a November 20 start date, but full schedules have not yet been released.

The University of Vermont academic calendar lists November 24 as the last day of in-person learning for students, so the start of Hockey East play would coincide with that date relatively smoothy. If the conference schedule is designed to fall in between the end of the fall semester and the beginning of spring, we may expect Hockey East play to wrap up in early February.