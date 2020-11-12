UVM hockey programs release schedules for 20-21 season

Hockey East announced the 2020-21 men’s and women’s hockey schedule on Wednesday. Conference play will begin on Friday, November 20 featuring a double round robin format for all teams.
UVM men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft will make his debut leading the program as the Cats host UConn on Friday, Nov. 20.
The Vermont women’s hockey team will open the 2020-21 season on the road at UConn. Head coach Jim Plumer is entering his ninth season as head coach for the Catamounts. The green & gold will host its home opener facing Boston College on Nov. 27
Spectators will not be permitted at Gutterson Fieldhouse this season.
2020-21 VERMONT WOMEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE
Nov. 20-21 – at UConn
Nov. 27-28 – vs. Boston College
Dec. 12-13 – at Boston University
Dec. 19-20 – vs. New Hampshire
Jan. 1-2 – vs. Holy Cross
Jan. 8-9 – at Maine
Jan. 15-16 – at Merrimack
Jan. 29-30 – vs. Northeastern*
Feb. 5-6 – at Northeastern
Feb. 12-13 – vs. Merrimack*
Feb. 19-20 – vs. Boston University*
Feb. 25-26 – vs. Providence
2020-21 VERMONT MEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE
Nov. 20-21 – vs. UConn
Nov. 27-28 – at UMass
Dec. 4-5 – vs. Boston University
Dec. 12-13 – at UMass Lowell
Dec. 26-27 – vs. Northeastern
Jan. 1-2 – at Providence
Jan. 8-9 – vs. Maine
Jan. 15-16 – vs. Merrimack
Jan. 29-30 – at Boston College
Feb. 5-6 – vs. UMass*
Feb. 19-20 – at Merrimack*
Feb. 27-28 – vs. UMass Lowell*
Mar. 5-6 – at New Hampshire
* denotes flex games
