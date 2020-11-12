UVM hockey programs release schedules for 20-21 season

The Catamounts will return to play on Friday, Nov. 20

Hockey East announced the 2020-21 men’s and women’s hockey schedule on Wednesday. Conference play will begin on Friday, November 20 featuring a double round robin format for all teams.

UVM men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft will make his debut leading the program as the Cats host UConn on Friday, Nov. 20.

The Vermont women’s hockey team will open the 2020-21 season on the road at UConn. Head coach Jim Plumer is entering his ninth season as head coach for the Catamounts. The green & gold will host its home opener facing Boston College on Nov. 27

Spectators will not be permitted at Gutterson Fieldhouse this season.

2020-21 VERMONT WOMEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE

Nov. 20-21 – at UConn

Nov. 27-28 – vs. Boston College

Dec. 12-13 – at Boston University

Dec. 19-20 – vs. New Hampshire

Jan. 1-2 – vs. Holy Cross

Jan. 8-9 – at Maine

Jan. 15-16 – at Merrimack

Jan. 29-30 – vs. Northeastern*

Feb. 5-6 – at Northeastern

Feb. 12-13 – vs. Merrimack*

Feb. 19-20 – vs. Boston University*

Feb. 25-26 – vs. Providence



2020-21 VERMONT MEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE

Nov. 20-21 – vs. UConn

Nov. 27-28 – at UMass

Dec. 4-5 – vs. Boston University

Dec. 12-13 – at UMass Lowell

Dec. 26-27 – vs. Northeastern

Jan. 1-2 – at Providence

Jan. 8-9 – vs. Maine

Jan. 15-16 – vs. Merrimack

Jan. 29-30 – at Boston College

Feb. 5-6 – vs. UMass*

Feb. 19-20 – at Merrimack*

Feb. 27-28 – vs. UMass Lowell*

Mar. 5-6 – at New Hampshire

* denotes flex games

