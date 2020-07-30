Hockey East, home of UVM hockey has announced its intent to play the 2020-21 season

The UVM men’s and women’s hockey programs are home to the Hockey East. The Hockey East Association announced on Wednesday its intent to play the 2020-21 college hockey season while making competition between league members a priority.

The press release from Hockey East noted:

“By emphasizing competition between Hockey East member institutions, the league allows itself to make significant and often difficult decisions in real time that will protect the health and safety of all parties involved in the administration of the conference schedule. Further, Hockey East’s geography allows the league to conduct conference competition, including the men’s and women’s championships, while mitigating non-essential travel and allowing maximum flexibility to adjust its schedule based on ever-changing developments and best medical practices surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Safety measures will be put in place for all Hockey East programs.

Details regarding the new schedules, including a new start date and specifics of regular-season competition, will be released at a later date.

You can read the full release here.