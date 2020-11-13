Hockey East makes return Nov. 20

Hockey East will be making its return to the ice on Friday, Nov. 20

UVM men’s hockey will host UConn for a pair of games in its opening weekend. The Vermont women’s hockey team will be on the road at UConn.

Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf spoke with media on Thursday morning.

“Judging from the reaction yesterday there’s a lot of people that are excited that we announced our schedule and we’re coming back” said Metcalf.

Hockey East announced its conference only schedule. You can find the schedule for both UVM hockey programs here.

“We’re only nine days away from playing some college hockey in Hockey East. So we’re thrilled about that” said Metcalf.