Hockey East releases 2021 tournament format

Hockey East announced Wednesday the 2021 men’s and women’s tournaments will be a single-elimination format. Each game will be hosted at the home rink of the higher seed between the two.

The women’s tournament will begin with two games on Wed. Feb 24. Seeds 1-6 will be able to enjoy a bye into the quarterfinals. Then, all remaining teams will be reseeded before the quarterfinal round on Sunday, Feb. 28. The Hockey East Semifinals will take place on Wednesday, March 3 and the championship game will be held on Saturday, March 6.

The men’s hockey tournament will begin with three opening round games between seeds 6-11 on Wednesday, March 10. Seeds 1-5 receive a bye and automatically qualify for the quarterfinals. Then, the quarterfinals are set to take place on Sunday, March 14. The semis are scheduled for Wednesday, March 17. The championship game will take place on Saturday, March 20.

Currently, the UVM women’s hockey team is ranked third in the conference at 5-1 overall. The men’s team is ranked in last place at No. 11 with a 1-5-2 record.

Both Vermont hockey programs are scheduled to face Boston University this weekend. The men will host BU at Gutterson on Friday and Saturday. The women’s team will face the Terriers on the road Friday and Saturday.