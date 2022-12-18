The Plattsburgh high school hornets would score 12 straight points and go on a 17-3 run to end the half, allowing them to pull away from Madrid Waddington, in boy’s high school basketball.
Highlights from the game, in the video above.
by: Ken Drake
Posted:
Updated:
