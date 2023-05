Plattsburgh, NY – The only remaining unbeaten teams in Section 7 boy’s tennis would go head to head on Monday afternoon.

After beating previously undefeated Peru earlier in the week, the Plattsburgh Hornets would then take the series verse Lake Placid, to win the regular season title.

The two teams split the first two points of 5. The Hornets would win the next two, to go up 3-1.

Highlights from the match, and reaction from the regular season champs, in the video above.