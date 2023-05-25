The Section 7 baseball, Class “B” semifinals would come down to top seeds Peru and Plattsburgh, and Saranac Lake and Beekmantown.

At Plattsburgh high, the Redstorm would strike first with two first inning runs. The Hornets would sting back and eventually open up the game with an 8-2 lead.

They win 9-5.

PHS would lay the winner of Peru and Beekmantown. That game would come down to Beekmantown trying to hold on to a 6-2 lead in the final inning. That’s when the nighthawks would get a three run home run from Landon Duprey. Peru trailed by just one run.

And that would be as close as Beekmantown would allow them to to get, shutting the door on their season, and advancing to the Class “B” Championship game with Plattsburgh.

Highlights from both games, in the video above.