Houston Rockets sign former UVM hoops star Anthony Lamb

The Houston Rockets announced Monday night that the NBA team has signed former Vermont men’s basketball standout Anthony Lamb.

Lamb was playing for the Rockets G League affiliate the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In six games with the Vipers, Lamb averaged 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Lamb shot 41.9% from beyond the arc.

In the move to bring Lamb up, the Rockets waived guard Mason Jones.

Lamb is a two-time America East Player of the Year who made a name for himself while playing for the Catamounts. In the UVM record book, Lamb is third in field goals (685), fifth in points (1,933), fifth in blocks (160) and seventh in scoring average (16.4).

No former UVM player has ever seen game time in a regular season NBA matchup. The Rockets are scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 11.